Star Watch: Carole Radziwill Rejoins RHONY, Justin Bieber's 32nd Birthday Celebration, and More

Carole Radziwill, Justin Bieber, BLACKPINK member Lisa, Charles Leclerc, and Alexandra Saint-Mleux made headlines on Tuesday (March 3). Bravo announced on Monday (March 2) that Carole Radziwill has rejoined The Real Housewives of New York City as a cast member of season 16 after eight years.

Another big celebrity news came from Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint-Mleux as the couple confirmed their marriage on social media. The Ferrari driver and his girlfriend shared several photos and videos of their civil wedding on Instagram, announcing it as 'part one'. The couple shared that a large family celebration is scheduled for next year.

From Justin Bieber's 32nd birthday celebration to BLACKPINK member Lisa's termination of contract with Wasserman, here are a few big celebrity headlines and gossip from Tuesday (March 3).

Carole Radziwill is returning to The Real Housewives of New York City after eight years. She is rejoining the American television reality show as a friend of the season 16 cast. Bravo confirmed her return on Monday (March 2) through an Instagram post and a press release. Radziwill, who joined the show in season 5, left the program after season 10 due to a feud with cast member Bethenny Frankel and executive producer Andy Cohen.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint-Mleux confirmed their marriage on Monday (March 2) through a social media post. The Formula 1 Ferrari driver shared several photos and videos of their civil wedding on Instagram, confirming that he tied the knot with Mleux on February 28. Mleux also shared several photos and videos of the ceremony on her Instagram page, noting that the second celebration will take place next year.

Justin Bieber celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday (March 1) with Hailey Bieber in a private event. The Canadian singer shared pics of his birthday celebration on Instagram with the caption: "No one I'd rather spend my birthday withhh.. :))". An image features Justin blowing candles placed on top of a small white birthday cake topped with strawberries. Another picture shows the couple posing for a photo together.

BLACKPINK member Lisa has reportedly terminated her contract with Wasserman Music due to its CEO, Casey Wasserman's, connection with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Fans of the K-pop idol began speculating about the contract termination after the singer and her agency deleted all the posts related to the collaboration in September 2025.

Jim Carrey clone conspiracy theory took a new turn after the actor's representative confirmed his appearance at the César Awards, which took place on February 27. Marleah Leslie, the actor's longtime publicist, told TMZ that the actor attended the annual award ceremony and accepted his Honorary César Award.