Dani Dabello: Aussie Porn Star's Pet Python Bytes Co-Star's Penis Leaving Him Bloodied

An Australian adult film actor shared the terrifying experience when her pet python bit her co-star in a sensitive area. Porn star Dani Dabello shared with her Instagram followers on Wednesday that she had asked her friend over to record a sexual scene for her online subscribers.

Betty, her co-star, who had just got out of the shower, then asked her if he could hold her snake but was left screaming in pain after the snake bit him. The snake, said Dabello, bit Betty in his penis and he was left bloodied. It is not clear when the incident happened but Dabello said that her friend is still in shock.

Unfriendly Encounter

"I want to introduce you to Betty. She's my centralian carpet python....She's about 8-foot-long. I've never had an issue with her biting or anything until today," the Dabello said in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, that shows the snake wrapped around her neck.

Dabello and her friend Betty had finished filming some steamy content together when the situation reportedly shifted from sensual to alarming.

"So earlier I had a friend over and we shot a video...once we were finished doing that he jumped In the shower, but he did mention he wanted to hold my pet snake afterward," the actress revealed.

After coming out of the shower, Dabello placed the snake around her friend's neck without his knowledge and went to the bathroom to freshen up.

"So once he was showering I went and grabbed Betty from her enclosure and once he got out I placed Betty around his neck," she continued.

As she began to exit the room, she was abruptly startled by his "massive scream."

'I've turned around and seen that Betty is holding onto his [private parts] and he's tried to pull her off it,' she said. '

"After a few minutes we got her off and I put her back into her enclosure and there was blood everywhere so we cleaned all that up," she added.

"I did check to make sure there were no little teeth left in it," she said.

Left Traumatized

Her followers were astonished by the revelation, prompting one person to write: "Ouch, i hope he is alright and i hope Betty is alright too," said another.

"Stuff of nightmares ," another follower wrote.

Similar incidents of snakes biting people in sensitive areas have been reported previously.

In 2021, a 47-year-old Dutch man endured a cobra biting his genitals during a safari trip in South Africa and had to go for reconstructive surgery due to the subsequent damage.

In 2020, a Thai teenager was hospitalized after being bitten on the penis by a snake while watching videos on a smartphone in the restroom.

The Centralian carpet python, a non-venomous snake frequently seen in Australia, can grow up to 3 meters long. Its appearance typically features a brown to reddish color pattern.