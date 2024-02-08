Dallas Man Who Fatally Shot Woman After She Beat Him in Basketball Game, 'Embarrassed' Him, Gets 20 Years in Prison

The man who in 2022 killed a 21-year-old woman in Dallas after she beat him in a pickup basketball game has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to Dallas County court documents.

Cameron Jamaal Hogg, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering Asia Womack on Oct. 3, 2022, according to the court documents.

Hogg Killed Womack After Losing to Her in a Pickup Game of Basketball at Local Park



As previously reported, Hogg shot Womack, a graduate of James Madison High School, while she was walking home after she beat him in a pickup game of basketball at a park in South Dallas, near South Fitzhugh Avenue and the Dos Equis Pavilion.

According to the family, Hogg took his kids and brother home and came back to the park, shooting Asia five times. Asia, who suffered several gunshot wounds, was found lying on a sidewalk on Hamilton Avenue, authorities said. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Cameras at a nearby store captured Hogg getting into a car and then fleeing the scene of the crime the car speeding away. Hogg was arrested later that month.

Hogg was Asia's Friend, Turned on Her Because He was 'Embarrassed' About Losing to a Female

"This was supposed to be a friend of Asia's. She's eaten with the man," Asia's mother, Andrea Womack said at the time of the shooting. "She's fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."

Asia was a whiz at basketball, playing her high school days at Madison High School. Her family says she played a game against Hogg and won. The family also says there was trash talk, too.

"But this is so senseless," said the family's pastor, John Delley of the Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ. "You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball."