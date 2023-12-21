Epstein's 'Naughty List' Connected to Trump's Disqualification from Colorado Primary Ballot? Speculation on Social Media

A day after a Manhattan federal judge ordered to unseal the court documents carrying the names of more than 170 people connected to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, speculation is rife on social media about the identities of those involved. The list, which includes former employees and victims, is to be released in January.

Who is on the 'Naughty List'?

Judge Loretta Preska's December 18 decision mandates the disclosure of the names of numerous individuals associated with Epstein, previously referred to as John or Jane Doe in court records. These implicated associates, once the documents are unsealed in the following weeks, will have a two-week window to contest the ruling.

Reacting to the judge's ruling, Virginia Giuffre, who reached a $12 million settlement in a lawsuit where she made allegations that Jeffrey Epstein had engaged her in sex trafficking, implicating Prince Andrew, dubbed the list as 'Naughty List'.

In a post made on X, Virginia wrote, "Finally we are hearing members of the US government senators about the need for transparency and a call to arms for accountability!! There's going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years, 170 to be exact, who's on the naughty list? This would t be possible without the Honourable Judge Preska."

"Merry early Christmas-Dozens of Jeffrey Epstein associates, victims likely to publicly ID'd in court docs in coming weeks- thank you and many blessings for Judge Preska. A truth seeker & justice maker," she went on to add in another post.

Speculation on Social Media

According to a Newsweek report, after the judge's decision, social media was flooded with conspiracy theories suggesting that the disclosure of the 'list' was a deliberate effort to divert attention from Donald Trump's disqualification from the ballot in Colorado.

"I find it quite ironic that a judge ruled in favor of releasing the Epstein client list and then the liberals in Colorado rule to take Trump off the ballot. I have never seen one group of people so terrified of one man in my life! He knows something they dont want getting out," wrote one user on X.

"Trump was removed from the ballot in Colorado just hours later after it was announced that the Epstein client list is going to be released. We are weeks away from Civil War in this country. Another distraction in the face of accountability for treason. See how this works?" read another post.

"We have the good vs Evil battle right in front of our eyes! What's the odds that last month the Colorado court halted Trump trial then on the day that the Epstein client list news comes out the court already found Trump guilty no coincidence folks, the bad guys are scared," wrote a user.