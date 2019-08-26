The advent of artificial intelligence has changed the entire course of humanity, and the impact of AI is now clearly evident in all courses of life. As AI continues to dominate the society, James Lovelock, a top environmentalist has predicted that cyborgs will overpower humans in the future.

Lovelock made these remarks in his recent book 'Novacene'. In the book, Lovelock predicts that human supremacy will soon come to an end in the near future, as cyborgs develop self-sufficiency and self-awareness.

"Our supremacy as the prime understanders of the cosmos is rapidly coming to end. The understanders of the future will not be humans but what I choose to call 'cyborgs' that will have designed and built themselves," wrote Lovelock in his book.

In order to substantiate his views, Lovelock cites the example of AlphaZero, an advanced computer program that taught itself to play the game 'Go'. Interestingly, AlphaZero emerged as the most successful player of this game, and it indicates that future cyborgs have the capability of evolving million times smarter than humans.

"I think of cyborgs as another kingdom of life. They will stand to us in much the same way as we ourselves, as a kingdom of animals, stand to plants," added Lovelock.

This is not the first time that a top expert is sharing worries about the development of artificial intelligence. A few months back, Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX predicted that the advent of artificial intelligence is dangerous for human beings. As per Elon Musk, artificial intelligence bots will emerge a million times smarter than humans, and it will put the entire human community on the verge of a colossal risk.

Legendary physicist Stephen Hawking also had similar views, and he believed that humans will be overpowered by a race of superhumans in the future.