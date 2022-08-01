Commonwealth Games 2022 India vs England Men's Hockey Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the Match Online

The Indian men's hockey team started their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign in style with a resounding 11-0 win against minnows Ghana. However, India's real test will be against England when the two teams face off at Birmingham on Monday, August 1. England too will give in their best and try to win against India and will try to capitalize on the advantage of being the host nation.

However, the Indian men's hockey team will now lock horns against England in their quest for an elusive Commonwealth Games gold.

India Confident

The Commonwealth Games have been a happy hunting ground for the largest Commonwealth country. India, a top-five finisher since the 2002 competition, has heavily relied on the shooting event that was removed from the Birmingham Games schedule.

Hence, hockey becomes more important for India in this edition of the Commonwealth Games. They will strive to at least equal their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast Games at the 2022 Birmingham Games. With as much as 26 gold medals, 20 silver medals, and 20 bronze medals in their collection, India came in third place in Gold Coast.

Big Match

India will try to better their chances to qualify for the semifinals by winning against England. England too will be taking the field with the same objective after beating Wales in their first match.

The world No. 1 Kookaburras have been the most dominant force in the history of the Games, having won all six gold medals to date, making Australia's domination at the CWG a source of envy.

India would be eager to succeed in this competition after missing out on a podium finish at the last Games in Gold Coast. The Indians can lay claim to the illusive gold based on their form.

When and Where

The India vs England hockey match will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre. The India vs England CWG 2022 hockey match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Howe to Watch

The India vs England men's hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network. The

live streaming of India vs England men's hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.