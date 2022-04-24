Cutie Pie Episode 10 Spoilers, Release Date, Streaming Details, and More

Cutie Pie episode 10 is scheduled to air on Workpoint TV Saturday, April 30, 10.30 pm ICT. The Thai BL series will probably feature some conversations between Hia Lian and Kuea Keerati in this chapter. This episode may not feature many romantic scenes between the onscreen couple. It could focus on the internal conflicts between them.

Previously in the mini-series, Kuea came to know that all the properties of the Keerati family are currently under his fiance's name. Kuea never expected something like this to happen. He becomes suspicious of Hia's intentions. The promo video shows Hia telling Kuea that he loves him a lot. But Kuea thinks he is just saying it to make him feel better.

The clip also shows Kuea looking at the documents and trying to find out why the properties of the Keerati family are under the name of Hia. Though Kuea now knows the truth, Hia has no idea about it. He waits for the right time to tell Kuea everything. Hia Lian tells his friend Hia Yi that he will tell everything to Kuea.

No Romance for Kuea Keerati and Hia Lian

In the upcoming episode of Cutie Pie, Kuea will try to find out the real intention of his fiance. He will ask Hia Lian if he is sure about the marriage while having dinner together. So, Hia Lian tells Kuea that he always loves him and wants to be with him forever. But Kuea thinks that Hia Lian is just saying it to impress him.

Kuea looks sad and confused in the promo video. He may reach out to Diao for help. Diao seems to have rekindled his relationship with Hia Yi. They seem to be on good terms. They could team up to help Hia Lian and Kuea Keerati. The viewers will know how Hia Lian deals with this crisis in the upcoming episode.

Hia Yi and Diao Romance

Diao knows that Hia Yi was the cause of his unhappy past, and he wants to hear it from his boyfriend. But Hia Yi is worried about its impact of it. He does not want to ruin their relationship. So, he is hesitant to tell everything to Diao. Although they did not spend much time together in episode 9, they were happy in the last few minutes of the chapter.

Hia Yi surprised Diao by gifting him a cute puppy. The viewers will know how this puppy changes the relationship between Hia Yi and Diao in the upcoming episode. Cutie Pie episode 10 is set to air on Workpoint TV Saturday, April 30, at 10.30 pm ICT. International fans of this Thai BL drama can watch the mini-series with subtitles on the official YouTube channel of Mandee Channel.