Cutie Pie Episode 9 Spoilers, Release Date, Streaming Details, and More

Cutie Pie is taking a short hiatus this week. So, the followers of this Thai BL series will have to wait until next Saturday to watch a new episode. Chapter 9 is scheduled to air on April 23, Saturday, at 10.30 pm ICT. The episode will continue to focus on the romantic relationship between Hia Lian and Kuea Keerati.

In the next chapter, the mini-series could feature crucial changes in the relationship between Kuea and Hia. The promo hints at troubled moments for Kuea and his family. It shows Hia instructing his assistant Foei to prepare the details to seize the Keerati family's property. Hia hands over some documents to Foei and tells him to prepare for the legal battle.

Although Foei warned Hia Lian about the impact of his actions on his relationship with Kuea, he decides to go ahead with it. Hia gives the documents for bankruptcy, which will help them seize the Keerati family's property. In the meantime, Kuea does his best to impress Hia and maintain his relationship. The video shows him learning to cook and helping his fiance with other household chores.

Diao-Hia Yi Relationship

On the other end, Diao and his boyfriend Hia Yi face some unexpected challenges in episode 9. In the promo video, Hia Yi reaches out to his friend and business partner, Hia Lian, for relationship advice. Hia Lian tells his friend to open up to his boyfriend. But Hia Yi finds it risky, and he continues to hide things from Diao.

They are on the verge of parting ways, and Kuea is the only one who can help them. It remains to be seen if His Yi would inform Diao that he lost his childhood memories because of him. The viewers are curious to know the back story of Diao and his boyfriend. It could be explained in the upcoming weeks.

Watch the Promo of Cutie Pie Episode 9 Below:

Episode 8 Recap

The previous chapter of this Thai BL series featured a reunion between Kuea and Hia Lian. Kuea wanted to call off his engagement with Hia Lian. But he got closer to his boyfriend while staying together. They shared several romantic moments. Hia Lian even introduced Kuea to his friends and took him to his pub. Kuea decided to spend the rest of his life with Hia Lian.

The viewers will find out if things will change between Hia Lian and Kuea in episode 9. Kuea may not be happy to know that his family would financially struggle because of his boyfriend. Watch Cutie Pie episode 9 on Workpoint TV next Saturday, April 23, at 10.30 pm ICT. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Australia, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on the official YouTube channel of Mandee Channel.