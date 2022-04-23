The Miracle of Teddy Bear Episode 12 Spoilers, Release date, Streaming Details, and More

The Miracle of Teddy Bear episode 12 is set to air on Channel 3 Saturday, April 23, at 8.20 pm ICT. The chapter will focus on the relationship between Nut and his mother. It would also feature Song and Kensit while revealing more details about Phrippri's search for Tatarn's first love. Phrippri is quite sure that Nut is her friend's first love.

However, she does not want to approach him without making things clear. Phrippri is willing to do anything to help Tatarn regain his unconsciousness. She knows that his first love can play a vital role in it. She is trying hard to find out who the person is and how she can reach out to him. She was going through the story of Tatarn to get a clue about the person he loved the most in his life.

Previously in the Thai BL series, Phrippri tried to approach Nut to look at the illustrations of Tatarn's life. But she did not show it to him because Juea took him away to discuss the script. Nut did not get a chance to hear what Phrippri was trying to tell him. Juea was in a hurry, and he took Nut away.

The Miracle of Teddy Bear Episode 11 Recap

The chapter mainly focused on the relationship between Nut and his mother. He told Tofu why he did not like his mother. He also revealed why he broke up with Tatarn. Nut's father, Sib, was never happy with him. Sib wanted his son to be a soldier like him. But Nut turned out to be gay, and it affected their relationship. They were always at odds.

When Nut received criticisms from his father, he turned to his mother for support. Since she trusted her husband, she always wanted her son to listen to his father. So, Nut felt close to each other. He often stayed away from home and became a rebel. His father forced him to break up with Tatarn. He blamed his mother for being a helpless woman.

A Painful Confession

Nut's mother overheard their conversation and struggled to hold back her tears when she heard her son blame her for everything. The next day, she asked Tofu to read Nut's diary. She was curious to know what he wrote about her in his diary. There was hardly any mention of her, and she understood that he was not close to her.

Tofu understood that Nut's mother was sad. He took her to the park for a walk. Nut's mother told Tofu that she grew up with her mother. Her parents parted ways when she was a child. She always wanted Nut to be happy. So, she tried to get along with her husband.

The Miracle of Teddy Bear Episode 12 Spoilers

Nut will take his mother and Tofu shopping in the upcoming episode. The promo shows them happily shopping at a mall. Tofu may have finally succeeded in bringing Nut close to his mother. He knows that there is not much time left for him. So, he wants to do everything to help Nut stay happy. Tofu could be the reason for Nut to reunite with his former lover Tatarn.

The chapter might also feature Song and Kensit as a couple. They agreed to be together in episode 11. The viewers will know more about their relationship in the next episode. Watch the Thai BL drama on Channel 3 or stream it with subtitles on Netflix Saturday, April 23.