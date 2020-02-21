For every treat your dog didn't get or every time you left your canine home because you had to go to work, your pet will be able to vent its anger and frustration thanks to a new dog collar that "translates" barks into curse words.

Translate barks to swear words

The Cuss Collar, as the name suggests, is essentially a dog collar that is attached to a padded patent leather strap and comes attached with a speaker, which plays a swear word every time your dog barks. The pre-recorded words include common expletives like sh*t, bullsh*t, the f-word and the likes.

The product's website, which has the tagline "Go Bark Yourself," points out that the collar should not be mistaken for "shock/vibration/training collar" that is intended for anti-bark training but is more of a gag gift that nobody actually needs but everybody really wants.

The device retails for $60 and is currently sold out but don't fret – those interested can sign up to receive updates about when the product is back in stock by sending a text to the number listed on the website. A video on the product's shows the collar in all its profanity-laced glory, shouting out cuss words every time the dog barks:

MSCHF's other ridiculous but popular products

MSCHF, the company behind the product, has a reputation for making products like these and has recently taken the internet by storm with its offbeat offerings. These items that have sold out within minutes include bath bombs in the shape of a toaster that smells like strawberry Pop-Tarts, a rubber chicken bong, and a special mention goes out to its customised Nike Sneakers with Holy Water from the Jordan River in the sole, aptly called Jesus Shoes.

Some of the company's other unorthodox releases aren't even products at all. MSCHF also offers Netflix Hangouts, an extension for Google's Chrome browser that lets you watch Netflix at work by making it look like you're on a conference call.

Then, there's Man-Eating Food, which is a YouTube channel that has videos of man-eating pancakes that are made to look like celebrities like Jim Carrey, Drake and so on while M-Journal is a website that turns any Wikipedia article into a legitimate-looking academic paper.