BREAKING: Crypto.com Hacked as Scammers Steal $15 Million Worth of Ethereum from Exchange

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has lost around a staggering $15 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) to scammers, according to PeckShield, blockchain security and data analytics company.

"The @cryptocom loss is about $15M with at least 4.6K ETHs and half of them are currently being washed via @TornadoCash https://t.co/PUl6IrB3cp https://t.co/6SVKvk8PLf pic.twitter.com/XN9nmT857jâ€” PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) January 18, 2022," the blockchain security company informed investors through its official handle.

Moreover, on January 17, crypto.com reported that users have claimed suspicious activities on their accounts.

A tweet on the major crypto exchange read, "We have a small number of users reporting suspicious activity on their accounts. We will be pausing withdrawals shortly, as our team is investigating. All funds are safe."

However, many users complained of losing cryptos from their accounts. A user by the name crypto warrior tweeted, "I just had 2 BTC stolen from my account what's happening???" Another wrote to the exchange, "I messaged yah guys hours ago about my account having 4.28ETH stolen out of nowhere and I'm also wondering how they got passed the 2FA?"