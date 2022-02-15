Solar Network - Emerging as the most effective decentralized payment blockchain around the crypto space

This uniquely designed decentralized and open-source blockchain will bring about a revolution, say, industry experts.

The modern era has brought about a drastic change in the way financial transactions take place. Today a majority of transactions are done online, right from shopping to banking to investing to a host of other things which has made digitization an important part of modern life. However, any kind of online transaction requires the support of a financial institution like a bank or a payment processor as without their backend support none of the online transactions can work. The advancement of technology has introduced some innovative methods which help bypass these third party entities, which is an extremely lucrative proposition for many who want to be in complete control of their finances. Blockchain has made this possible as it doesn't rely on or need any backend to initiate transactions, which is a boon in disguise for many. Solar Network has adapted this technology using this revolutionary concept, which is destined to bring about a huge change in the financial world.

Solar has designed its framework for developers to build layer 1 modules and plugins that fit perfectly into the core blockchain. Developers also have access to a wide selection of SDKs which they can build with the Solar Network. The growth of the blockchain space has encouraged many entities to step in as the confidence in its future prospects are on an all-time high. Though this is new for many in the financial world, it is developing at a steady pace and will make a great impact in times ahead. When the internet had initially made its debut, people were wary of its workings and didn't really believe in its power. With time, it turned out to be the most powerful tool mankind had ever seen and the creators of Solar believe the same is predicted for the blockchain space as this is also going to change the financial world in its own way.

Solar Network also has its own native cryptocurrency that can be used for a variety of online transactions. Users also have the rights to participate and vote through Solar Network desktop wallets. Blockchain is the future, and Solar has definitely tapped its potential at the right time.