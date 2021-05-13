The creator of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, has donated $1.5 billion in cryptocurrency to help India's ongoing battle against the Covid-19 pandemic in one of the largest-ever individual philanthropy efforts.

Buterin donated four different cryptocurrencies from his holdings to India's Covid-19 relief fund with a funding of Ethereum, Dogecoin, Elon coin and Shiba Inu coins. Reports state he donated 500 ETH, 50 trillion Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and Elon coins worth $336 million.

Shiba Inu fell 35% after his donation and several other coins are trading in red and have slipped to two digit numbers. Indian investors took to Twitter thanking Buterin for his contribution and appreciated ETH for giving back to the community.

''Thanks @VitalikButerin One thing we have learnt from Ethereum and @VitalikButerin is importance of community. We will not do anything which hurts any community specially the retail community involved with $SHIB We will act responsibly! Plz dont worry $SHIB holders,'' a user tweeted.

Who Is Vitalik Buterin? How Much Is He Worth?

Russian-born Vitalik Buterin moved to Canada at the age of 6 with his family. He was introduced to Bitcoin by his father during its early stages while he was 17. Inspired by the new trend in the financial market, Buterin tried his best to buy a Bitcoin but his family wasn't financially stable to invest.

Luckily, Buterin, who was good at writing and also gained knowledge about cryptocurrencies, found a blog which paid writers 5 bitcoins per article. After gaining a handful of bitcoins through the blog, Buterin used his skills and started his own magazine called the Bitcoin Magazine with Mihai Alisie, who is also a crypto enthusiast from Romania.

Through the magazine, Buterin became a leading figure in the crypto market and also completed five advance courses on how the market works gaining extensive knowledge in the field speaking at several crypto conferences around the US.

With experience, insights and knowledge in his portfolio, Buterin started his own coin Ethereum which launched on 30 July, 2015 and Forbes listed him as the world's youngest crypto billionaire at the age of 27 as he held 333,000 worth of ETH. Buterin, who is a crypto star is currently worth $21 billion with holdings in various different coins in 2021.