Crushology 101 Episode 8: How to Watch, Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Crushology 101 episode 8 will air on MBC on Saturday (May 3) at 9:50 PM KST. The love quadrangle between Ban Hee Jin, Hwang Jae Yeol, Cha Ji Won, and Han Yeo Reum will heat up. They will deal with an unexpected situation. People in Korea can watch the eighth episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Amazon Prime Video.

Crushology 101 is an ongoing MBC drama featuring Roh Jeong Eui as a university student named Ban Hee Jin. It is based on a webtoon of the same name, narrating Ban Hee Jin's romantic journey. The mini-series follows Ban Hee Jin and features her growth story after she experiences heartbreak due to a disastrous romantic relationship. After the painful experience of her first love, she gets romantically entangled with men. Lee Chae Min will appear as Hwang Jae Yeol, and Jo Joon Young will feature Cha Ji Won.

Here is everything about Crushology 101 episode 8, like the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The romance drama will return with a new episode on MBC on Saturday (May 3) at 9:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch episode 8 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Crushology 101 Episode 8:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Ji Won excitedly waiting for Hee Jin at a restaurant. He unexpectedly meets Jae Yeol and his ex-girlfriend, Han Yeo Reum. Due to an employee's mistake, they share the same table. The viewers can look forward to the awkward silence and tension between the romantic rivals.