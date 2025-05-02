Crushology 101 Episode 7: How to Watch, Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Crushology 101 episode 7 will air on MBC on Friday (May 2) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter will focus on the complicated relationship between Ban Hee Jin and Hwang Jae Yeol. The newly released stills tease tension rising between the two characters. People in Korea can watch the seventh episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Amazon Prime Video.

Crushology 101 is an ongoing MBC drama featuring Roh Jeong Eui as a university student named Ban Hee Jin. It is based on a webtoon of the same name, narrating Ban Hee Jin's romantic journey. The mini-series follows Ban Hee Jin and features her growth story after she experiences heartbreak due to a disastrous romantic relationship. After the painful experience of her first love, she gets romantically entangled with men. Lee Chae Min will appear as Hwang Jae Yeol, and Jo Joon Young will feature Cha Ji Won.

Here is everything about Crushology 101 episode 7, like the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The romance drama will return with a new episode on MBC on Friday (May 2) at 9:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch episode 5 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Crushology 101 Episode 7:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills tease tension between Hwang Jae Yeol and Ban Hee Jin. Hee Jin avoids Jae Yeol during a program of the school arts festival promotion. Jae Yeol focuses on Hee Jin while she avoids looking at his side. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the two characters.