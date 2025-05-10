Crushology 101 Episode 10: How to Watch, Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Crushology 101 episode 10 will air on MBC on Saturday (May 10) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter will take viewers through an emotional rollercoaster as Ban Hee Jin prepares to bid adieu to all. The preview teases trouble for Hee Jin and Hwang Jae Yeol. People in Korea can watch the tenth episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Amazon Prime Video.

Crushology 101 is an ongoing MBC drama, featuring Roh Jeong Eui as a university student named Ban Hee Jin. It is based on a webtoon of the same name, narrating the romantic journey of Ban Hee Jin. The mini-series follows Ban Hee Jin and features her growth story after she experiences a heartbreak due to a disastrous romantic relationship. After the painful experience of her first love, she gets romantically entangled with men. Lee Chae Min will appear as Hwang Jae Yeol, and Jo Joon Young will feature Cha Ji Won.

Here is everything about Crushology 101 episode 10, like the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Crushology 101 Episode 10:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Hee Jin at the airport saying goodbye to her family and friends. Her eyes search for Hwang Jae Yeol everywhere while hugging her family members. But he is nowhere to be seen. Another image shows Hwang Jae Yeol standing alone at the airport with a sad expression. Will Hee Jin and Jae Yeol meet in the upcoming episode? Watch Crushology 101 episode 10 on MBC on Saturday (May 10) at 9:50 PM KST.