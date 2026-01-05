Critics Choice Awards 2026: Best and Worst Moments from 31st Annual Star-studded Ceremony

Critics Choice Awards 2026 was a big night for several attendees, including vocalists Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami. When the trio took the stage for an acceptance speech after the hit Netflix animated drama won two awards, they held hands and cried. It is one of the best moments viewers witnessed during the 31st annual award ceremony that took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday (January 4).

"When writing this song, I found myself living vicariously through my character Rumi. Her life and journey in the movie felt deeply familiar to me. The song needed to be an expression of hope to convince herself that she could write and reach for her dreams. In many ways, it did the same for me, but most importantly, for it to be giving hope to so many people around the world is truly the greatest honor," EJAE said about Golden, the track that won the Best Original Song award.

From Sarah Snook's cute acceptance speech to Miles Caton, Keltie Knight, or Katherine LaNasa's oops moments, here are a few of the best and worst moments from Critics Choice Awards 2026.

Sarah Snook's Cute Acceptance

All Her Fault actress won the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. The other nominees were Jessica Biel for The Better Sister, Meghann Fahy for Sirens, Michelle Williams for Dying for Sex, Robin Wright for The Girlfriend, and Renée Zellweger for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

When Snook took the stage for her acceptance speech, the actress said that she regretted not spending time preparing her speech. But the event attendees and viewers loved her sweet and short acceptance speech.

"My husband was like, 'You seem a bit distant,' in the car on the way here, and I was like, 'Yeah, I just had forgotten what we were doing, and I didn't write a speech or anything, and I'm just trying to go through some things now. And then I forgot when we got here again, 'cause it was so nice to see everybody, and now I've gotten up here, and I'm regretting all of it. We had an awesome time with the crew, shooting really great stuff, and I think that's the main thing, just having a great time while we're shooting, cause we're just playing pretend. Thanks very much. This is really great. Thank you! Bye!" Succession star said.

When Jimmy Kimmel Thanked President Donald Trump

For his acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards 2026, the talk show host took a long piece of paper. He thanked everybody, including the producers, writers, actors, and union members, for their support after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! for six days. At the end of his speech, he thanked President Donald Trump.

"And most of all, I wanna thank our president, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom we would be going home empty-handed tonight. So thank you, Mr. President, for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day. It's been a banner couple of weeks, and we can't wait to get back on the air tomorrow night to talk about them," the talk show host said.

Oops Moments for Miles Caton, Keltie Knight, or Katherine LaNasa

When Miles Caton was announced as the Best Young Actor / Actress, she heard her name pronounced as Ca-ton. Katherine LaNasa also experienced the same when the presenters announced the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She heard Luhnuhsa instead of LaNasa.

Paul Mescal Receives Praise from Hamnet Co-Star Jessie Buckley

After receiving the Best Actress award from Jeff Goldblum, Buckley poked her Hamnet costar Mescal over his internet boyfriend status. When the actress delivered her acceptance speech, Mescal blushed and giggled.

"Paul, I bloody love you, man. And I know loads of other women do in this room too, but tough s---. I could drink you like water, working with you every single day. You're a giant of the heart, and thank you so much for making me a little more human," the actress said.

Special Red Carpet Looks

The elaborately embroidered menswear with floral detailing, worn by Tramell Tillman, Ethan Hawke, and Amy Madigan, turned heads. Meanwhile, Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne, and Janelle James stole the show in their sparkling earrings.