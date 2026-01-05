Timothée Chalamet Declares His Love for Kylie Jenner as He Beats Leonardo DiCaprio to Win Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards 2026

Timothée Chalamet enjoyed a career-defining night at the 31st Critics Choice Awards, winning Best Actor and openly declaring his love for girlfriend Kylie Jenner. However, the film "One Battle After Another" ultimately stole the spotlight, claiming the evening's highest honor.

The actor took the stage on Sunday to accept the award for his role in "Marty Supreme," beating living legend Leonardo DiCaprio, and candidly admitted he was feeling nervous. He went on to acknowledge his fellow nominees — Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Joel Edgerton, and Wagner Moura. As he wrapped up his speech, he gave a heartfelt thank-you to Jenner, with cameras capturing her reaction in the crowd.

On Cloud Nine

"Lastly, I would like to say thank you to my partner of three years," Chalamet said. "Thank you for our foundation." "I love you," he continued. "I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Jenner beamed from her seat, clasping her hands under her chin and silently mouthing, "I love you," in response. She attended the ceremony alongside Chalamet, turning heads in a sleek black gown accented with lace panels, while he matched her polished look in a sharp pinstripe suit paired with a vibrant tie. The win marked a special milestone for Chalamet — his first Critics Choice Award after four previous nominations.

Jenner and Chalamet have been stepping further into the spotlight as a couple, growing more open about their relationship. They recently reached a big relationship milestone by publicly showing affection on social media after Jenner cheered him on at the Palm Springs International Film Festival over the weekend.

When she shared photos of herself in a striking orange, sequined Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown on Instagram, Chalamet didn't hold back — he liked the post and filled the comments with orange heart emojis.

Professing His Love

It was the first time he had ever commented on one of her posts, signaling a new level of openness. Adding to the moment, Chalamet has also earned the approval of Jenner's mother, Kris Jenner, cementing his place in the family circle.

Kris Jenner made her support unmistakably clear on December 26, sharing a photo on her Instagram Stories of a red-and-white "Marty Supreme" jacket. "Greatest movie ever!!!" she wrote, tagging Chalamet for all to see.

The day before, on Christmas — which also happened to be the film's release date — the 70-year-old proudly posted another photo, this time wearing a black-and-blue "Marty Supreme" jacket.

Chalamet's growing closeness with the family was also evident during the holidays. For the first time since he and Kylie began dating, he was openly included in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas celebrations.

His name even appeared iced onto the family's gingerbread house, right alongside those of the rest of the clan — a small but telling sign that he's officially part of the festive fold.