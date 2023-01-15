Critics' Choice Awards 2023 How to Watch, Airdate, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

Critics' Choice Awards 2023 will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, January 15. The 28th annual award ceremony will begin with a worldwide live broadcast on The CW at 7 pm EST for people from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK.
Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event, which will reveal the winners of this year in various categories, such as Best Picture, Best Drama Series, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Foreign Language Film and Drama Series, Best Score, and Best Song. A star-studded lineup of presenters will announce the winners on stage.
Michelle Pfeiffer will take the stage to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Jeff Bridges. Meanwhile, Kate Hudson will present the SeeHer Award to Janelle MonÃ¡e. The other presenters are Benjamin Bratt, Quinta Brunson, Cedric the Entertainer, Misha Collins, Claire Danes, Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Eve Hewson, Jude Hill, Tyler Hoechlin, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Hyland, Troy Kotsur, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Elizabeth Tulloch, Kerry Washington, and Jeremy Allen White.
Nomination List
Everything Everywhere All at Once topped the nomination list with 14 nods, followed by The Fabelmans with 11 nominations. The Banshees of Inisherin and Babylon earned nine nods each, while Abbott Elementary topped the nomination list in the television category with six nods. Better Call Saul received five nods, followed by Gaslit, The Good Fight, and Reservation Dogs received four nods each.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Pachinko are among the Best Foreign Language Series nominees for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards. The other nominees in this category are 1899, Borgen, Garcia! The Kingdom Exodus, Kleo, My Brilliant Friend, and Tehran.
Here is the Complete Nomination List
Best Picture
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- RRR
- TÃ¡r
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Best Director
- James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water
- Damien Chazelle for Babylon
- Todd Field for TÃ¡r
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann for Elvis
- Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley for Women Talking
- Gina Prince-Bythewood for The Woman King
- SS Rajamouli for RRR
- Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans
Best Actor
- Austin Butler for Elvis as Elvis Presley
- Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell
- Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin as PÃ¡draic SÃºilleabhÃ¡in
- Brendan Fraser for The Whale as Charlie
- Paul Mescal for Aftersun as Calum Paterson
- Bill Nighy for Living as Mr. Williams
Best Actress
- Cate Blanchett for TÃ¡r as Lydia TÃ¡r
- Viola Davis for The Woman King as General Nanisca
- Danielle Deadwyler for Till as Mamie Till-Mobley
- Margot Robbie for Babylon as Nellie LaRoy
- Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman
- Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Quan Wang
Best Supporting Actor
- Paul Dano for The Fabelmans as Burt Fabelman
- Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin as Colm Doherty
- Brian Tyree Henry for Causeway as James
- Judd Hirsch for The Fabelmans as Boris Schildkraut
- Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin as Dominic Kearney
- Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once as Waymond Wang
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Queen Ramonda
- Jessie Buckley for Women Talking as Mariche Loewen
- Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin as SiobhÃ¡n SÃºilleabhÃ¡in
- Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once as Deirdre Beaubeirdre
- Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All at Once as Joy Wang / Jobu Tupaki
- Janelle MonÃ¡e for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as Cassandra "Andi" Brand
Best Young Actor
- Frankie Corio for Aftersun as Sophie Paterson
- Jalyn Hall for Till as Emmett Till
- Gabriel LaBelle for The Fabelmans as Samuel "Sammy" Fabelman
- Bella Ramsey for Catherine Called Birdy as Lady Catherine / Birdy
- Banks Repeta for Armageddon Time as Paul Graff
- Sadie Sink for The Whale as Ellie
Best Acting Ensemble
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Best Original Screenplay
- Todd Field for TÃ¡r
- Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Charlotte Wells for Aftersun
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Samuel D. Hunter for The Whale
- Kazuo Ishiguro for Living
- Rian Johnson for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz for She Said
- Sarah Polley for Women Talking
Best Editing
- Tom Cross for Babylon
- Eddie Hamilton for Top Gun: Maverick
- Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, and James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water
- Paul Rogers for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond for Elvis
- Monika Willi for TÃ¡r
Best Cinematography
- Russell Carpenter for Avatar: The Way of Water
- Roger Deakins for Empire of Light
- Florian Hoffmeister for TÃ¡r
- Janusz KamiÅ„ski for The Fabelmans
- Claudio Miranda for Top Gun: Maverick
- Linus Sandgren for Babylon
Best Costume Design
- Ruth E. Carter for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jenny Eagan for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Shirley Kurata for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Catherine Martin for Elvis
- Gersha Phillips for The Woman King
- Mary Zophres for Babylon
Best Production Design
- Hannah Beachler and Lisa K. Sessions for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Rick Carter and Karen O'Hara for The Fabelmans
- Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, and Vanessa Cole for Avatar: The Way of Water
- Jason Kisvarday and Kelsi Ephraim for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Bev Dunn for Elvis
- Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino for Babylon
Best Score
- Alexandre Desplat for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Michael Giacchino for The Batman
- Hildur GuÃ°nadÃ³ttir for TÃ¡r
- Hildur GuÃ°nadÃ³ttir for Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz for Babylon
- John Williams for The Fabelmans
Best Song
- Carolina for Where the Crawdads Sing
- Ciao Papa for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Hold My Hand for Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu for RRR
- New Body Rhumba for White Noise
Best Hair and Makeup
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Whale
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- RRR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Animated Feature
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
- Wendell & Wild
Best Comedy
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Bros
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Best Foreign Language Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front â€¢ Germany
- Argentina, 1985 â€¢ Argentina
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths â€¢ Mexico
- Close â€¢ Belgium
- Decision to Leave â€¢ South Korea
- RRR â€¢ India
Best Drama Series
- Andor
- Bad Sisters
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- Euphoria
- The Good Fight
- House of the Dragon
- Severance
- Yellowstone
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges for The Old Man as Dan Chase / Henry Dixon / Johnny Kohler
- Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us as Randall Pearson
- Diego Luna for Andor as Cassian Andor
- Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takavic
- Adam Scott for Severance as Mark Scout
- Antony Starr for The Boys as Homelander
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski for The Good Fight as Diane Lockhart
- Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters as Eva Garvey
- Laura Linney for Ozark as Wendy Byrde
- Mandy Moore for This Is Us as Rebecca Pearson
- Kelly Reilly for Yellowstone as Beth Dutton
- Zendaya for Euphoria as Rue Bennett
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Andre Braugher for The Good Fight as Ri'Chard Lane
- Ismael Cruz CÃ³rdova for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as Arondir
- Michael Emerson for Evil as Dr. Leland Townsend
- Giancarlo Esposito for Better Call Saul as Gus Fring
- John Lithgow for The Old Man as Harold Harper
- Matt Smith for House of the Dragon as Prince Daemon Targaryen
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Milly Alcock for House of the Dragon as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen
- Carol Burnett for Better Call Saul as Marion
- Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt
- Julia Garner for Ozark as Ruth Langmore
- Audra McDonald for The Good Fight as Liz Reddick
- Rhea Seehorn for Better Call Saul as Kim Wexler
Best Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Better Things
- Ghosts
- Hacks
- Reboot
- Reservation Dogs
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry for What We Do in the Shadows as Leslie "Laszlo" Cravensworth
- Bill Hader for Barry as Barry Berkman / Barry Block
- Keegan-Michael Key for Reboot as Reed Sterling
- Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building as Charles-Haden Savage
- Jeremy Allen White for The Bear as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai for Reservation Dogs as Bear Smallhill
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate for Dead to Me as Jen Harding
- Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues
- Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant as Cassandra "Cassie" Bowden
- RenÃ©e Elise Goldsberry for Girls5eva as Wickie
- Devery Jacobs for Reservation Dogs as Elora Danan Postoak
- Jean Smart for Hacks as Deborah Vance
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Brandon Scott Jones for Ghosts as Captain Isaac Higgintoot
- Leslie Jordan for Call Me Kat as Phil
- James Marsden for Dead to Me as Ben Wood / Steve Wood
- Chris Perfetti for Abbott Elementary as Jacob Hill
- Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary as Gregory Eddie
- Henry Winkler for Barry as Gene Cousineau
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Paulina Alexis for Reservation Dogs as Willie Jack
- Ayo Edebiri for The Bear as Sydney Adamu
- Marcia Gay Harden for Uncoupled as Claire Lewis
- Janelle James for Abbott Elementary as Ava Coleman
- Annie Potts for Young Sheldon as Constance "Connie" Tucker
- Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary as Barbara Howard
Best Limited Series
- The Dropout
- Gaslit
- The Girl from Plainville
- The Offer
- Pam & Tommy
- Station Eleven
- This Is Going to Hurt
- Under the Banner of Heaven
Best Movie Made for Television
- Fresh
- Prey
- Ray Donovan: The Movie
- The Survivor
- Three Months
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Ben Foster for The Survivor as Harry Haft
- Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven as Detective Jeb Pyre
- Samuel L. Jackson for The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey as Ptolemy Grey
- Daniel Radcliffe for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as "Weird Al" Yankovic
- Sebastian Stan for Pam & Tommy as Tommy Lee
- Ben Whishaw for This Is Going to Hurt as Adam Kay
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Julia Garner for Inventing Anna as Anna Sorokin / Anna Delvey
- Lily James for Pam & Tommy as Pamela Anderson
- Amber Midthunder for Prey as Naru
- Julia Roberts for Gaslit as Martha Mitchell
- Michelle Pfeiffer for The First Lady as Betty Ford
- Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout as Elizabeth Holmes
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Murray Bartlett for Welcome to Chippendales as Nick De Noia
- Domhnall Gleeson for The Patient as Sam Fortner
- Matthew Goode for The Offer as Robert Evans
- Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird as Larry Hall
- Ray Liotta for Black Bird as James "Big Jim" Keene
- Shea Whigham for Gaslit as G. Gordon Liddy
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Claire Danes for Fleishman Is in Trouble as Rachel Fleishman
- Dominique Fishback for The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey as Robyn
- Betty Gilpin for Gaslit as Mo Dean
- Melanie Lynskey for Candy as Betty Gore
- Niecy Nash-Betts for Dahmer â€“ Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Glenda Cleveland
- Juno Temple for The Offer as Bettye McCartt
Best Animated Series
- Bluey
- Bob's Burgers
- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
- Harley Quinn
- Star Trek: Lower Decks
- Undone
Best Foreign Language Series
- 1899 - Germany
- Borgen - Denmark
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo - South Korea
- Â¡GarcÃa! - Spain
- The Kingdom Exodus - Denmark
- Kleo - Germany
- My Brilliant Friend - Italy / United States
- Pachinko - United States
- Tehran - Israel
Best Talk Show
- The Amber Ruffin Show
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Best Comedy Special
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
- Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
- Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
- Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
- Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
- Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early