Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo along with his teammates are facing 14 days quarantine due to fellow mate Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19, as per reports.

It was announced on Wednesday that Rugani, 25, has been tested positive for coronavirus. The 25-year-old footballer underwent the test after he featured in the Juventus and Inter Milan match that was played behind the closed doors on Sunday. Due to this, all the players from both the teams have been quarantined for at least 14 days. Rugani, who won seven caps for senior national side joined Juventus in 2013.

Ronaldo under threat of contracting Coronavirus?

"Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him," Juventus Football Club said in a statement as reported by Daily Star.

Rugani is not the first European player to test positive for the virus. German team, Hannover 96, also confirmed on Wednesday that one of its football players had tested positive. Even Serie A got cancelled on Tuesday since Italy is placed under broad lockdown. As the public was not allowed to visit the match, Ronaldo was seen high-fiving imaginary crowd on the way from bus to the football stadium before the Milan-Juventus clash.

Coronavirus effect in Italy

The government has banned all the sports events until April 3 in Italy. Except for supermarkets, food stores and chemist shops government tightened the quarantine by ordering businesses like bars, restaurants and beauty salons to close after a sudden increase in deaths on Wednesday. "The country needs responsibility from all of us, the responsibility of 60 million Italians that are making small and large sacrifices every day," said Giuseppe Conte, Prime Minister of Italy.

Italy is the second most affected country having more than 12,400 cases confirmed with 827 deaths due to coronavirus till now. On Wednesday, the death toll in Europe's worst affected country jumped by 196 in 24 hours. More than 100 countries have been affected by the novel coronavirus with 126,258 cases confirmed and 4,638 deaths.