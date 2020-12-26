Leaving the humiliating defeat in Sydney behind, India is taking on Australia in the second test on Saturday, 26 December, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With Captain Virat Kohli back to India on paternity leave, Ajinkya Rahane is assigned the responsibility of leading the struggling Indian team.

The Boxing Day match marks the 100th test between India and Australia which makes it a special moment for both the teams. While the Men in Blue has registered 43 victories, the Kangaroos has won 43 tests.

In the series opener, Australia won the match by eight wickets. After performing better than the home side, the Men in Blue collapsed for a shocking 36 runs, the lowest-ever for the Indian team to date. Not even one batsman made a double-digit score which was an embarrassment to the team.

Whereas the Australian side looks more settled although David Warner is not part of the Melbourne test due to the groin strain. For India, it has not won a match in 2020 and the Men in Blue will have to come out with flying colours in order to keep their hopes alive in the series.

Teams:

India has made four changes Shubham Gill replaces Prithvi Shaw, Mohammad Siraj replaces injured Mohammad Shami, Rishab Pant replaces Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja replaces Virat Kohli.

India's Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia's Likely Squad: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (capt & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in Singapore?

The netizens can catch the complete live-action on Hotstar Singapore. Here is the link for live streaming. The match will be aired live at 12.00 pm (Singapore).

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in South Africa and Canada?

The cricket fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport, while the tournament will be aired live in Canada by ATN Cricket Plus. It will be streamed on Willow TV in the US.

The fans in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Cricket, while netizens from the West Indies can catch the action on SportsMax will broadcast.

The matches will be aired in Bangladesh by Gazi TV, Ten Sports Pakistan in Pakistan, Astro Cricket HD by Malaysia and SLRC (Channel Eye) in Srilanka.