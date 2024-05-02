Today, data is considered the newest currency, with artificial intelligence (AI) itself being the engine of innovation. As businesses and society plunge into a data-driven revolution, the blueprints they craft serve as the guide toward a transformative future.

"The future of big data and AI doesn't stop at the mere accumulation of data but in the careful orchestration of insights that drive real-world change," remarked Ramkannan Avadainayagam, a pioneering figure in digital tech.

While industries grapple with the fast growth of data and the shifting nature of artificial intelligence, experts like Ramkannan are shaping the blueprint for next-generation applications.

Navigating Complexity with Clarity

One of the hallmarks of Ramkannan's approach is his ability to design and deliver market-leading solutions in big data analytics and artificial intelligence. His talent for explaining complex concepts to clients and innovating new use cases for Fortune 500 companies serves as a force within the industry. But it is not all theorycraft. Ramkannan's work has led to tangible results, including a 15-20% improvement in productivity and a 20% reduction in costs for clients who have adopted his Open Source AI Solutions.

"Ramkannan's ability to distill technical concepts into actionable insights is remarkable," noted a senior executive at a Fortune 500 company who has worked closely with Ramkannan. "His vision and expertise have been instrumental in helping us leverage the influence of data and AI to drive growth within our organization."

The Data-Driven Revolution

Large-scale data is valuable enough to be dubbed the "new oil," and the power created through the controlled utilization of big data and AI cannot be overstated. According to recent statistics, the global big data analytics market is projected to reach a staggering USD 105.08 billion by 2027, while the AI market is expected to hit USD 190.61 billion by 2025.

Ramkannan's experience with industry giants such as IBM, Oracle Corp, Teradata, and HP, underlined by his stint at Accenture Digital USA, positions him as an influential figure in the global digital transformation of business data management.

Ramkannan served as the chief architect for Accenture's Analytics Innovation Platform (AIP)—Cloud Scale Analytics. The AIP platform, with its flexible deployment options, is designed to meet clients' varied data management needs.

Companies seeking an on-premises data management infrastructure can leverage the platform's "On-Premises Solution Stack," which utilizes technologies like Cloudera, Hadoop, Spark, and NoSQL. Alternatively, for clients preferring a cloud-based approach, AIP integrates with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Big Data and Data Science solutions, offering Cloud Scale Data Analytics. Ramkannan's vision with AIP has benefited prominent clients, such as a leading bank in ASEAN and a leading pharmaceutical company in the USA.

Through his work at Singtel NCS Group, Ramkannan exemplifies the cutting-edge approach needed to handle the constant evolution of modern data management. His leadership in recruiting and training world-class talent ensures that his organization remains up-to-date with technological advancements. Snowflake, a cloud-based data and AI company, was on boarded as one of the key partners within NCS Group. Ramkannan was critical in making this happen by working closely with the Alliance and partnership team at Snowflake.

As a digital innovator and thought leader, and due to his strong commitment to the big data and AI industry, he has obtained certifications in niche innovation technologies, including Databricks Certified Generative AI, Salesforce Certified AI Associate, and Google Certified Generative AI. He leads his team and serves the big data and AI community by being a role model that inspires them to reach greater heights within the digitech software industry.

Shaping the Future

Despite concerns about the potential unintended consequences of big data and AI, such as job displacement and privacy issues, Ramkannan stands by his beliefs. He believes that responsible and innovative applications of big data and AI are needed to unlock unparalleled opportunities for businesses—if not society as a whole.

Ramkannan's impact also goes beyond traditional corporate bounds. As a sought-after speaker at conferences, he shares his insights with a broader audience. He recently appeared at the Data-Driven Government Festival of Innovation 2020, where he delivered a groundbreaking keynote address, showing his influence and thought leadership in the big data and AI domain.

"The path forward is found in embracing the influence of data and AI while remaining grounded in the principles of ethics, transparency, and accountability," Ramkannan reflects. "It is only by striking this balance that we can truly unlock the potential of these technologies and build a future that benefits all."

Pioneers like Ramkannan are becoming increasingly important as the future approaches rapidly. Their ability to craft the blueprint for next-generation big data and AI applications will shape the trajectory of industries and redefine life and work.