Rudy Giuliani, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, became a victim of fake news after a fake tweet claimed that he blamed sex with barnyard animals for emergence of COVID-19. Giuliani, a close confidant and personal lawyer of President Donald Trump, was attending public events without facemask.

Despite repeated instructions from the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC), both Trump and Giuliani were often spotted without masks while attending public events. The CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings, like on public and mass transportation, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people.

Does Giuliani Really Believe Covid-19 Emerged Following Sex with Animals?

Even though Giuliani has been quite vocal in blaming China for the origin of the coronavirus, he has never spoken about its origin linked to sex between human and animals.

A photoshopped screenshot of tweet from Giuliani's twitter account has gone viral on social media. The fake tweet reads: "I think it's highly likely that all these people that have contracted the China Virus got it from having sex with barnyard animals."

The tweet appears to be posted on October 20 at 7.24 pm. It mentions the location as Washington DC. However, the screenshot started doing the rounds only after the news of Giuliani testing positive for the virus came.

In a tweet Trump wrote: "@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!"

Netizens Fall Pray to Fake Claims

Snopes reported that the tweet, mentioned in the screenshot, neither appears on Giuliani's timeline nor seems to be deleted in the past. However despite the tweet being fake, it caught up the fancy of netizens who trolled the former New York mayor.

"We all know that self respecting barn yard animal would let Rudy have sex with it," wrote a user.

"@RudyGiuliani It appears you tweeted that to get the virus, you had to have sex with a barn yard animal. If that is true, what animal was it? Inquiring minds want to know," questioned a user.

"Dear @RudyGiulianli Barn Yard animals carry lots of sex diseases that can be transmitted to humans, I'd say you got a whole lot more than COVID to worry about! I knew Trump would take you out one way or the other, just so happens it was with #TrumpVirus... so deserving too!" tweeted another user.