A South Carolina couple who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly filming themselves engaging in sexual acts on the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, among other public places in Horry County have been arrested again for having sex in public.

As previously reported, Eric and Lori Harmon, both 36, were originally arrested on Jan. 16 by Horry County police after officers received reports of videos showing the couple having sex inside a glass gondola at the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel - a 187ft tall tourist attraction that stands on the coast of South Carolina, overlooking a beach and promenade – within full view of the public. The couple allegedly recorded the sexual act before uploading the video to an adult website, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to other arrest warrants, in separate incidents, the couple was also caught having sex at a community pool in the Surfside Beach area of Horry County and recorded and uploaded another video to an adult website that showed them engaging in sexual activity at a hotel.

Caught Having Sex Near Playground, in Supermarket Parking Lot



The Harmons are now accused of performing sex acts in the parking lot of a supermarket and on a bench near a playground in Surfside Beach, local outlet WBTW reports. In addition to the sex acts, Lori is accused of recording herself urinating in public on more than one occassion – including in a hotel elevator and on a pair of vending machines back in December.

They turned themselves in on Tuesday and were booked on additional public lewdness charges related to similar acts in the Surfside Beach area. Eric faces two new counts of indecent exposure and Lori faces four new counts of indecent exposure. Both were released on $2,500 bond.

For the alleged prior incidents, Lori is facing three counts of indecent exposure, two counts of participation in the preparation of obscene material, and the malicious injury to personal property. Before the new charges were added, Eric Harmon was facing two counts of indecent exposure and one charge of participation in the preparation of obscene material.