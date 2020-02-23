Lindsey Renee Lagestee, lead female vocalist of country music band Dixie Crush died in a fatal accident in Chicago. The 25-year-old singer met with an accident on February 14, breathed her last. With Lagestee's death, America has lost the third singer who died in February alone. Pop Smoke was shot dead in his residence on February 19. Voice actor Jason Davis was found dead due to drug overdose on February 16. Legendary actor Kirk Douglas and actress Ja'Net DuBois also passed away in February.

Lindsey Lagestee was on her way to perform in Chicago during Valentine's Day when a car hit her, causing severe injuries. Lagestee was immediately taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill but died as she failed to respond to treatment. She was one of the founder members of Dixie Crush band that was well known as "the Midwest's Ultimate Country Party Band."

Band express their grief

Expressing their grief, the band wrote an emotional post on Facebook "Above and beyond her beautiful voice, Lindsey just had a way of connecting with every audience leaving an indelible impression," the band said on Facebook. "Not only would she give an amazing performance, but after every show, Lindsey would come offstage, take time to meet anyone who wanted to say hi, take pictures, and build friendships."

The post further said, "Like a true professional, it made no difference to Lindsey whether we were playing to 40,000 people at Arlington Racecourse, a few thousand people at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont, a few hundred people at a community festival, or the last 25 patrons at 1:00 am at a club, Lindsey cherished every moment on stage and put her heart and soul into every song...every performance."

Lagestee life and career

Formed in 2015, the Dixie Crush band has performed more than 250 shows with 40 hits to its credit. Lindsey Lagestee held a doctorate in pharmacy from Midwestern University. Funeral service of the singer was held on Saturday (February 22) at Faith Church in Dyer, Indiana.