Rap singer Pop Smoke was found dead with a gunshot at his rented house in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the motive of the attack is not known but as per preliminary probe the rap star was allegedly shot by masked gunmen.

The cops are trying to check the CCTV footages, details and people and vehicles passing through the area. The 20-year-old Bashar Barakah Johnson popularly known as Pop Smoke resided at $2.5 million home in the 2000 block of Hercules Drive. The house is owned by Teddi Mellencamp of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and her husband, Edwin Arroyave.

Pope Smoke's name was involved in criminal cases

Pop Smoke's name has been entangled with crime-related incidents since his entry into Brooklyn. In one of the interviews, he had said that he was expelled from middle school after he was found carrying a gun inside the school campus.

In fact, last month a federal grand jury punished Pop Smoke for transporting a stolen vehicle. He was charged with stealing a Rolls-Royce Wraith worth $357,000 in Los Angeles. The car was later found in front of his mother's house in New York. But Pop Smoke pleaded not guilty. He is also alleged of being a member of the gang Crisps, stated a transcript of a court.

Pop Smoke was signed to Republic Records

The rapper was found shot dead days after his second mixtape 'Meet the Woo 2' appeared at number 7 on the Billboard Top 200 list. The first part 'Meet the Woo' was released in 2019 and has a record of getting 280 million views.

He was signed to Republic Records through Victor Victor Worldwide. His single 'Welcome to the Party' became such a sensation that Nicki Minaj and UK star Skepta joined Pop Smoke on a remix version. Pop Smoke was scheduled to start his 'Meet the Woo Tour' on March 2 in Washington. He was also supposed to perform during the Rolling Loud festival in Miami in May.