The Good Times actress Janet DuBois was found dead at her home in Glendale, California on Monday night. But the news of her death broke to the media last night. It is said that 74-year-old actress died in her sleep.

The news of DuBois death was given to the police on Monday night by her daughter Rani DuBois. She said that Janet did not have any health complications and died in her sleep.

DuBois recently attended a Hollywood show in Burbank along with her Good Times colleagues Ralph Carter, Jimmie Walker, BernNadette Stanis and Johnny Brown on February 1, 2020. Janet is also well known for singing the theme song of sitcom "The Jeffersons" titled Movin Up. She had co-written the song. The Jeffersons was aired on CBS for 10 years from 1975 to 1985.

Emmy Award winner twice

DuBois had earned accolades including two Emmy Awards for The PJs. She has also acted (guest roles) in TV series including "ER," "The Love Boat," "Everybody Loves Raymond," "A Different World," "The Facts of Life," "Home Improvement," "Moesha," "Touched by an Angel" and "Cold Case."

She was also seen on silver screen in movies including "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka" in 1988, "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" and "Tropic Thunder". Speaking to media, her Good Times co-actor BernNadette Stanis, said that she learned of DuBois' death Tuesday from Rani, Janet's daughter.

Glendale cops also said that Janet appeared to have died of natural causes and no investigation is ongoing. Even Stanis had said that Janet's exact age was not known as she had never discussed it with the co-stars. Janet has left behind three children Yovanne DuBois, Burghardt DuBois and Rani DuBois.

Her son Raj died in 1987

Janet had lost her son Raj Kristo Gupta, who died of cancer in 1987 when he was 36. Her daughter Rani had appeared with her in the sitcom What's Happening in 1970s. She also played a role in five episodes of Good Times with mother.

In 1980s, DuBois administered the Janet DuBois Academy of Theater Arts and Sciences which was a performing-arts school for teenagers in Long Island in New York. In 1992, she established the Pan African Film & Arts Festival in Los Angeles along with Danny Glover and Ayuko Babu.