Korea's hallyu star Song Joong Ki is tearing down his mansion that was supposed to be the 'love nest' of the actor. Song Joong Ki had spent $11.6 million to buy the house in Itaewon that he intended to stay with his wife Song Hye Kyo.

But as things did not work out between the couple, the star couple of Korea ended their marriage in July 2019. Reports claim that the couple had quit living in the mansion months before they announced separation. The latest news is that the house registered in the name of Song Joong Ki is being completely demolished, but soon a new house of the actor's choice will come up at the same place.

Song Joong Ki to demolish 'love nest'

According to the notice put up in the premises, Joong Ki is probably planning to build three floors under ground and two floors above the ground level after getting the permission to rebuild the house. It took months to get the permission as many surveys were conducted before agreeing on the terms.

The surveys were conducted for two main reasons- one was to check the legality of construction of the house and second reason is to ascertain that the properties, buildings in the surrounding areas will not be damaged, disturbed while removing the soil, to build underground floors.

Couple tied the knot in 2017

Song Joong Ki had brought the house soon after the couple decided to tie the knot. The star studded wedding of the Descendants of the Sun actors took place on October 31, 2017 at Shilla Hotel in Seoul City. The couple moved into their Itaewon house soon after the marriage.

But the union did not last long as Song Joong Ki announced the news of divorcing Song Hye Kyo on June 27, 2019. The actor made the announcement through his lawyer Park Jae Hyun.

In the statement released post the announcement, Joong Ki had stated: "We both hope to settle the divorce process in a smooth manner, rather than attack and blame each other. From now on, I will try my best as an actor to repay everyone with good works." Reports claimed that the couple had moved out of their house around September 2018 and had started living separately. Details about the new structure Song Joong Ki is planning are not known yet.