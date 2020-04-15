The novel coronavirus that originated in a Wuhan seafood market is continuing its killing spree in all nooks of the globe, and recent statistics reveal that this deadly pandemic has killed more than 126,500 people worldwide. As panic looms large, governments all across the world have asked their citizens to maintain effective social distancing measures to contain COVID-19.

Social distancing: The only way to contain coronavirus

Medical experts believe that the only way to prevent drastic community spread of coronavirus is by following strict social distancing measures. In many countries like India, effective social distancing has played a crucial role in reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Now, a new study conducted by a team of researchers at Harvard has suggested that lifting the lockdown quickly will elevate the chance of a coronavirus second-wave outbreak. The study report also added that a single period of social distancing is not sufficient enough to contain the virus.

The study report which is now published in the journal Science also made it clear that social distancing should stay in place until 2022 to contain the virus effectively.

"We projected that recurrent wintertime outbreaks of SARS-CoV-2 will probably occur after the initial, most severe pandemic wave. Absent other interventions, a key metric for the success of social distancing is whether critical care capacities are exceeded. To avoid this, prolonged or intermittent social distancing may be necessary into 2022," wrote the researchers in the study report.

Is current social distancing measures a failure?

Now, most of the countries have asked their citizens to maintain a safe distance of two meters while interacting with others. However, a recent study had suggested that coronavirus has a farther reach than previously speculated by medical experts.

Lydia Bourouiba, an associate professor at MIT revealed that COVID-19 could reach a distance of up to eight meters while coughing and sneezing. This revelation from Bourouiba has shocked healthcare professionals, and they are urging people to stay extra cautious while interacting with people.