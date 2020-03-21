COVID-19 has already killed more than 11,300 people worldwide, and the deadly pandemic is continuing its killing spree in full fury. In the meantime, evangelist Paul Begley has claimed that the coronavirus outbreak is an indication of imminent world end.

Is coronavirus outbreak fulfilling biblical prophecies?

Begley, in a broadcast titled Prophetic Apocalyptic Plagues of the End Times, revealed that the Bible has previously predicted this deadly pandemic outbreak. The preacher also added that coronavirus could be most probably the deadly world end plague that is mentioned in the Holy Bible.

"The coronavirus has hit the world and no one saw it coming, or at least very few did. And what's happened is out of Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has exploded on the scene. The numbers of people infected - way up in the thousands - and the death toll rising every day by the hundreds. And yet there's no cure, no vaccines, and really, no one can pinpoint the origin of this end-time plague," said Begley, Express.co.uk reports.

Did a Hindu saint predict coronavirus outbreak?

It has been previously reported that Veera Brahmendra Swamy, a Hindu saint who supposedly lived in the 16th century had predicted the coronavirus outbreak. In his book of predictions 'Kaala Gnanam', the saint had written about a deadly disease that will wipe out millions from the surface of the planet.

"Poisonous gas will emerge in the East. Lakhs of people will die. Coranki disease hits one crore people. Just like fumbling chicken, they will fall and die," wrote Brahmendra Swamy. Considering the location in which the Hindu saint lived, his followers believe that the reference of 'east' indicates the origin of this pandemic from China.

Several netizens have previously claimed that Nostradamus, the 16th-century French seer had also predicted a pandemic outbreak in a maritime city in 2020. However, skeptics believe that most of the quatrains written by Nostradamus are often misinterpreted by conspiracy theorists to connect it to present-day happenings.