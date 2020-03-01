As coronavirus (COVID-19) continues its killing spree across the globe, a section of extreme Christian believers argues that the virus could most probably be the apocalyptic plague that is mentioned in the Book of Revelation. As per the latest figures, more than 88,000 people are affected by coronavirus and nearly 3,000 people have lost their lives. Al least eight people have died in Iran due to the outbreak where the total number of patients testing positive for the virus is just 593.

Is coronavirus outbreak the fulfillment of Biblical prophecy?

Jeremiah Jaques from the Philadelphia Church of God website revealed that there is an unquestionable connection between the recent coronavirus outbreak and the apocalyptic plague described in the Book of Revelations.



"In Revelation 6, John was inspired to write about the 'seven seals' that lead up to the return of Jesus Christ. The first four are often called the 'Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.' They represent religious deception, war, famine. This is a personification of disease epidemics – sickly, haunting and unyielding, and disease – verses 1 to 8. The passage says that along with the other three riders, the anaemic-looking horseman that represents disease will slay 'the fourth part of the earth," wrote Jacques, Express.co.uk reports.

Did Nostradamus predict the coronavirus outbreak?

A section of netizens has started arguing that 16th-century French seer Nostradamus had predicted the virus outbreak in one of his quatrains. Nostradamus had allegedly written that a great plague would hit a maritime city in 2020.

Skeptics dismiss these claims and argue that the virus outbreak has not happened in a maritime city, and they make it clear that the quatrains written by Nostradamus are often misinterpreted by people and are wrongly connected to present-day happenings.