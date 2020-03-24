Until now, Coronavirus has killed more than 16,000 people worldwide, and experts believe that the death toll will rise in the coming days. As Covid-19 scare looms up, a self-styled astrologer has revealed that Coronavirus will quickly culminate before vanishing overnight.

Will Coronavirus vanish overnight?

Astrologist Arik Xander made these remarks on his recent article in Astrological Wellness blog. Xander also added that planet Venus is playing a crucial role in these developments.

"Coronavirus was declared with a lot of planets in Capricorn!. I see the collective south node, which represents our collective fate, is conjunct with Venus – an air planet of gas – in Capricorn which is the sign of suffering and material darkness. Capricorn in the 11th astrological house of the collective which is furthering the syndication of fear and the virus," said Xander.

Xander also revealed some astrological reasons behind the recent virus outbreak. As per Xander, Neptune is a planet related to infection, and it has a direct role in elevating the number of patients infected with the coronavirus.

"Chiron and the black moon are in the second house of money, as is Uranus. What I really see is the disturbance with the collective economy and money. The virus was spread through the power of the stellium in Capricorn, and Saturn wants us to repair the collective, especially the Earth element," added Xander, Express.co.uk reports.

Are we going through end times?

In the meantime, a section of adamant Christian believers has outlandishly started claiming that the recent coronavirus outbreak is actually fulfilling biblical prophecies. As per these people, planet earth is now going through a tribulation period where natural disasters like earthquakes and pandemic outbreaks will be quite common.

They also argue that the recent happenings including the coronavirus outbreak are associated with the second coming of Christ.