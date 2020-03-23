NASA has confirmed that six asteroids will make their close encounter with the earth this week. Shockingly, the biggest space rock in this group has the size of the Empire State building, and a potential collision will trigger devastation, at least on a regional scale.

Details of the approaching asteroids

As per NASA's Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the first asteroid that will reach earth's close vicinity is 2020 is FF. The asteroid is currently screeching across space at a speed of 13,000 miles per hour, and it has a size of 88 feet. At the time of its close approach, the space rock will be almost 3.8 million miles away. Current calculations indicate that the asteroid will make its close approach on March 24.

The second space rock known as 2020 FB will approach earth on March 25, and it has a size of 177 feet. At the time of its close approach, it will be almost two million miles away from the earth.

The third asteroid 2020 FP has a size of 128 feet, and is apparently traveling across space at a speed of 21,000 miles per hour. The asteroid, on March 26, will be almost 3.5 million miles away from the earth.

2012 XA133 is a potentially hazardous asteroid that is expected to reach the vicinity of the earth on March 26, 2020. The massive space rock is screeching across space at a breathtaking speed of 53,000 miles per hour, and a collision will cause huge devastation. However, the chances of a hit are pretty low, as, during the time of its close approach, it will be almost 4.1 million miles away from the earth.

2020 FE2 is the fifth asteroid that will make its close approach this week. The asteroid has a size of 148 feet, and is traveling across space at a speed of 16,000 miles per hour.

Are we going through end times?

A section of Christian conspiracy theorists believes that the recent coronavirus outbreak and the near-earth approach of asteroids are an indication of a possible apocalypse that will happen in the near future. As per these conspiracy theorists, the world is now going through a seven-year tribulation period during which natural disasters like asteroid hits and pandemic outbreaks will be common.