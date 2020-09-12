Conspiracy theories about Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden using drugs gained momentum after US President Donald Trump pointed out at the changed demeanour of his rival during the debates. The photograph featuring needle marks on Biden's hands also went viral, fueling the drug use theories.

Earlier, former Vice President Biden had stated that he will be completely transparent about his health during an interview with CNN. Even though he stated that he was in good health, he went to add that anything can happen.

Trump Questions Biden's Improved Performance During Debates

Trump's latest spew of baseless attack comes during an interview with Fox News. In a clip of the interview, aired on Friday, Trump told the interviewer that Biden possibly requires performance enhancing drugs to get through debates. "There's probably, possibly drugs involved. That's what I hear. I mean, there's possibly drugs. I don't know how you can go from being so bad where you can't even get out a sentence," Trump told host Jeanine Pirro.

"I mean you saw some of those debates with the large number of people on the stage. He was – I mean, I used to say how is it possible that he can even go forward, he went on to add.

It is not the first time that Trump has accused Biden of being on drugs. According to Daily Mail, during an interview last month the US President had challenged Biden to a medical test.

"All I can tell you is that I'm pretty good at this stuff. I look. I watched him in the debates with all of the different people. He was close to incompetent, if not incompetent. And against Bernie he was normal," Trump had said.

Twitterati Demand Drug Test on Both Biden and Trump

The netizens were quick to fuel the rumors of Biden's drug abuse as a picture of former US Vice President's hand bearing needle marks went viral.

"He's been having severe needle marks on his hands for weeks now. They are shooting Biden up with something," tweeted a user as other added, "Biden needle marks on hand, Trump none. Lets test em both and see."

"Yes. Biden can't form a sentence without a teleprompter Did everyone see his hands? IV needle marks. They are pumping him with something to get through these events. Joe has to GO," voiced another user.

"Let him take a drug test to see if he is taking drugs. I would bet my house he is. Nobody asked him about those needle marks on his hand either. Sick of Biden. Also notice how he answers questions biting at bit to answer before he is asked the question," tweeted a user.