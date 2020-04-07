Coronavirus, the deadly pathogen that apparently originated in a Chinese seafood market has already infected more than 1.3 million people, and the death toll has reached 74,000. As chaos looms up, most of the countries in the world are now shut down, and several medical experts believe that people will face serious mental issues like depression and anxiety due to prolonged isolation.

The positive side of coronavirus lockdown

In the midst of this worldwide shutdown, an Italian philosopher has suggested some simple tricks to look at the current situation in a different way, so that positive benefits can be reaped. Philosopher Silvia Panizza, a teaching fellow at the University of Dublin believes that the recent coronavirus outbreak has united humanity in this fight against the deadly pandemic.

''One way to think about the pandemic is in terms of humanity coming together to fight a natural threat in the form of a virus. I find this thought both inspiring and absurd. The reminder that we are all similarly vulnerable, similarly worried, and that we need concerted action across the globe to address this disease, brings some hope," wrote Panizza, in a recent article published in The Conversation.

Panizza also added that social distancing which is being practiced all across the world indicates that humans are becoming concerned about others. The practice of social distancing has also made us pay attention to each other which is a really good thing.

Nature to be benefitted

Panizza revealed that human dominance on planet earth has brought about several negative impacts that include climate change and global warming. She made it clear that the current initiatives to combat coronavirus will bring about positive changes to the entire planet.

"More broadly, our view of "nature" as radically separate from humanity is arguably to blame for climate change, which scientists have suggested makes it easier for viruses to spread. So perhaps it isn't enough to broaden our perspectives from the individual to all of humanity to achieve positive change," added Panizza.