The novel coronavirus that apparently originated from Wuhan, China is spreading chaos in all nooks of the globe, and as per the latest statistics, this deadly pandemic has killed more than 178,558 people worldwide. As scare looms up, a section of adamant Christian believers has come out with a new claim that the pandemic outbreak is the result of Chinese arrogance.

Chinese arrogance behind the coronavirus outbreak?

Medical experts believe that coronavirus is likely to have come from bats to humans via pangolins. It should be noted that bats have mindblowing immune responses to pathogens, thus paving the way for pandemic outbreaks like COVID-19.

In China, especially in Wuhan, the sale of bats and pangolins for human consumption is quite common. A report published in Daily Star claims that a passage from the Old Testament had predicted such a chain of events the world is witnessing now.

The Book of Leviticus that was written 2,000 years ago has banned the consumption of bats, and the passage quoted below warns that it is dangerous to consume certain animals:

These you shall detest among the birds, they shall not be eaten – the eagle, the bearded vulture, the black vulture, the kite, the falcon of any kind, every raven of any kind, the ostrich, the nighthawk, the sea gull, the hawk of any kind, the little owl, the cormorant, the short-eared owl, the barn owl, the tawny owl, the carrion vulture, the stork, the heron of any kind, the hoopoe, and the bat. All winged insects that go on all fours are detestable to you. Yet among the winged insects that go on all fours, you may eat those that have jointed legs above their feet, with which to hop on the ground," read the passage in the Book of Leviticus.

Is coronavirus fulfilling Biblical prophecies?

After seeing a report in Daily Star, several adamant Christian conspiracy theorists have started arguing that the recent coronavirus outbreak is the result of Chinese arrogance, as they consumed bats despite warnings mentioned in the Old Testament.



A section of conspiracy theorists believes that the coronavirus outbreak is signaling the beginning of the great tribulation period that will be characterized by several natural disasters and pandemic outbreaks. As per these conspiracy theorists, the tribulation period will fulfill Biblical prophecies, and it will mark the second coming of the Christ.