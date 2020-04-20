President Donald Trump seems to be losing the trust of the Americans as the latest polls suggest that majority of US citizens are critical of the way POTUS handled the pandemic. T

According to a new NBC News-Wall Streel Journal poll, 52 percent of American voters did not approve of President Trump and think that he did not take the pandemic seriously in the initial months. A similar poll conducted in the month of March had 51 percent of Americans disapproving of Trump's coronavirus response.

The April month survey found that 52 percent of voters are openly opposed to Trump's claims on the handling the highly contagious virus.

Trump found only 36 percent of Americans trusting his coronavirus rhetoric. On the other hand, Americans were found to be more trusting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert.

In the survey, 69 percent of Americans were trusting of CDC and 60 percent trusted Fauci while only 36 percent trusted anything that President Trump had to say. On the other hand, 66 percent of Americans said that they would believe whatever came from their governors.

A shockingly high number of Americans - 65 percent - believe that President Trump undermined the coronavirus outbreak in the initial months as he did not take the pandemic seriously as he had said in February briefing that "The flu, in our country, kills from 25,000 people to 69,000 people a year."

During the initial weeks of the outbreak, President Trump had severely undermined the pandemic and had boasted that the numbers would be "zero." The White House coronavirus briefings in which Trump has made several statements have been found to be misleading, an investigation found that at least 35 times President Trump has made false coronavirus claims.

The US has confirmed over 7,42,732 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and roughly 39,203 coronavirus deaths caused by it, according to a Johns Hopkins University database.

Since the time coronavirus outbreak spiraled out of control in the United States, President Trump has been busy blaming everyone. He has vehemently attacked China and now with his support a full-scale investigation is being carried out by US spy agencies on how the coronavirus escaped the Wuhan lab.

Recently, he also attacked the World Health Organisation and announced he will halt US funding to the WHO for mishandling the crisis and helping China cover-up the pandemic.