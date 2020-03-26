A government-funded radio station in Seattle has announced that it will no more air President Donald Trump's briefing live "due to a pattern of false or misleading information provided that cannot be fact-checked in real-time."

KUOW-FM, a National Public Radio member station in Seattle, Washington, in a Twitter post made the announcement that it will no longer air the live briefings. For the record, President Trump in the first two weeks of March made 33 false claims related to the coronavirus crisis.

"KUOW is monitoring White House briefings for the latest news on the coronavirus — and we will continue to share all news relevant to Washington State with our listeners," the station said in a tweet.

"However, we will not be airing the briefings live due to a pattern of false or misleading information provided that cannot be fact-checked in real-time," it added.

President Trump has been present for all the daily briefings by the coronavirus taskforce undertaken by the members of his Cabinet and public health officials.

In the month of March itself, Trump made at least 35 false claims. Similarly, according to CNN, US President Trump on the record made 50 false claims from March 2 through March 8, then 21 false claims from March 9 through March 15. The publication revealed that in the same corresponding period he made 33 false claims related to the coronavirus.

The most recent foot in the mouth false claim was when Trump claimed that the government will lift restrictions on social distancing guidelines by Easter, despite the public healthcare administrators struggle to contain the spread of the virus.

Similarly, he was caught making false claims about the availability of tests and the timeline for finding a vaccine. However, the most misleading information he doled out to the public was related to the benefits of a treatment that includes the ingredient chloroquine.

In a tweet, he claimed, "HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game-changers in the history of medicine."

The tweet saw an uproar from medical professionals who claim the medication to hold promise but it is yet to be approved for treatment. An Arizona made lost his life, while his wife is in critical care after the two consumed chloroquine phosphate for treating COVID 19 after listening to President Trump's coronavirus Live briefing, NBC reported.