The Trump administration that is weighed by the increasing number of deaths in the United States due to the onslaught of the coronavirus has launched a full-scale investigation into events that led to the deadly virus escaping from the Wuhan lab in China.

In an exclusive report, Fox News revealed that the US spy agencies have already begun their investigation and the probe is focused on creating a timeline of events. The spy agencies are determined to extract an accurate history of what exactly happened at the Wuhan lab in China and how did the deadly virus escape the facility?

The highly placed sources told Fox News that the findings of the investigation will be tabled before the Trump administration that will then decide on the course of punishment that will be meted out to the country for the coverup that led to the pandemic spreading everywhere and affecting the global economy.

President Trump also confirmed on Friday that a probe is being undertaken on how the COVID 19 virus escaped the Wuhan lab in China.

"We're looking at it, a lot of people are looking at it. It seems to make sense," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference on Friday when asked if there was an investigation into whether the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.

"They talk about a certain kind of bat, but that bat wasn't in that area if you can believe this," he claimed. "That bat wasn't sold at that wet zone....That bat is 40 miles away."

What happened inside the Wuhan Lab?

Though the American investigative agencies no more are probing the theory that the coronavirus is a man-made bioweapon created inside the Wuhan lab, the investigation is now looking into a lab accident that led to the 'patient zero' getting infected.

The agencies are also curious about how the "patient zero" then escaped from the Wuhan lab and spread the virus around the city.

US investigators reportedly now believe that 'patient zero' became infected with coronavirus as it was being studied inside the Wuhan lab.

What if China already has unwittingly accepted that coronavirus did escape from Wuhan lab?

In the month of March, the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology had released a directive that laid out "Instructions on strengthening biosecurity management in microbiology labs that handle advanced viruses like the novel coronavirus."

In other words, it called for putting a protocol in place to handle the scenario if and when a deadly virus escapes the lab.

And what is even more self-condemning is the fact that Wuhan lab is China's only bio-safety level four (BSL-4) facility where researchers such as Dr. Shi Zhengli was working on antivirals and immunizations for coronavirus, specifically with bats.