The confirmed new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the European nation Netherlands have risen by 1,140 to 31,589, as stated by the Dutch health authorities on Saturday.

The death toll among people known to have been infected with the novel coronavirus increased by 142 to 3,601, the Dutch Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

Coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 150,000 people and infecting nearly two and a half million people globally in over 170 countries. The WHO has described the outbreak which originated from the city of Wuhan of Hubei province in China as a pandemic.

The deadly novel virus outbreak has affected the US the most followed by Spain, Italy. The scientists are working on to find a vaccine for the disease at this moment.

