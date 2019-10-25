A convicted rapist was found guilty by an Illinois court on Thursday, October 24 for attempting to hire a hitman to kill a judge and assistant state attorney who presided over his case in 2014.

Jimmie Smith was convicted in 2016 for kidnapping and rape of four women is currently serving a 110-year prison sentence. In a recent trial, he was found guilty of plotting the murder of Cook County Judge James Linn and Assistant State's Attorney Michelle Papa, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Police said Smith met a hitman named "Big Moe" through a fellow jail inmate and had plans of posing as a deputy in a bid to kill the law officials in 2014.

"Usually, I'm on the other side," as a prosecutor, not a victim, she was quoted as saying to the news report. "Obviously, I'm satisfied with the verdict."

According to Special Prosecutor Andrew Porter, Smith had an "odd fixation" with Papa and had accumulated information including her home address which was found in his cell last year.

Apart from conspiring to kill the law officials, reports state that Smith was charged for stabbing his public defender in the face and neck with a shank, attacking jail guards including a female guard in the face and a male official with a mixture of urine and faeces. He was also caught filming inside his jail using a smuggled laptop.