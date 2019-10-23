Police on Tuesday, October 22 said the body of a five-year-old South Carolina girl who had been missing since August, was found in a landfill.

The remains of Nevaeh Lashy Adams were found at the Waste Management-Richland County landfill. Neveah had been missing since the body of her mother, Sharee Bradley was found inside their apartment by a family member on August 5. The 29-year-old woman's body was found with multiple stab wounds on her head and neck.

Search efforts had restarted on September 17 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified an area where possible evidence for the case could be found.

Neveah had been presumed dead since August after the police arrested Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28. He confessed to killing both Nevaeh and her mother and had "provided information that would help police locate" according to the statement.

"This is not the outcome any of us would have wanted but we hope this can provide some closure to the family," Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said.

The search involved around 400 people from over 40 agencies including the governor's office, state department, private partners, first responders and involved going through 4 million pounds of material.

"The local community and the state as a whole have been profoundly impacted by this case," said Roark. "It is our hope that the recovery of Nevaeh will provide a sense of peace to her family, the community, and the hundreds of men and women who participated in this effort."

According to reports, Johnson was seen fleeing the apartment and was charged with both of the murders on August 26. He was also charged with another murder in Missouri, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen vehicle.

An investigation suggested Nevaeh was killed at the same time as her mother. While Sharee's body was found wrapped in a rug inside the apartment, the 5-year-old girl's body was placed in a dumpster near the residence. Hundred of tons of garbage was searched to find her body.