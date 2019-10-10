Indonesia's chief security minister Wiranto was stabbed on Thursday during a visit to the Banten province in Java. The Indonesian police said the suspected attacker was arrested along with a female co-conspirator.

AFP cited police authorities as saying that the crime was perpetrated by radicals "exposed to IS radicalism".

, suffered "two deep wounds" but in a stable condition, the hospital where he was being treated said. Reports said President Joko Widodo will visit the security minister in the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital.

"Someone approached and attacked him ... For the time being, the suspicion from Banten police is the man is likely to have been exposed to IS (Islamic State) radicalism while the woman is still being investigated," national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said, according to the Channel News Asia.

Television footage showed the minister slumping to the ground near his car. Police were also seen grappling a woman and a man to the ground, according to CNA.

(Breaking story. More details awaited)