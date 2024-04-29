Controversial Pee-Stained Denim Design Sparks Online Debate, Sells Out Quickly Despite $608 Price Tag

Jordanluca, a British-Italian menswear brand founded in 2018 by Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto, turned heads with its unconventional denim design showcased at Milan Fashion Week in fall/winter 2023. The jeans, featuring a conspicuous dark stain in the groin area, quickly ignited a firestorm of criticism online, with some social media users humorously suggesting it resembled a pee stain.

Despite the divisive reactions, the jeans flew off virtual shelves, selling out online in no time. Meanwhile, a variant with a lighter wash became available, enticing buyers with a discounted price tag. Dubbed "pee stain denim" by its detractors, the design continued to fuel heated debates across various online platforms.

However, amidst the online furor, the brand's popularity soared. Vogue Business reported a remarkable 15% surge in Jordanluca sales from 2022 to 2023, surpassing the $500,000 mark. The brand's unique aesthetic and bold designs have garnered a loyal following, earning it a coveted spot among international vendors such as Farfetch, Modesens, and Machine-A.

Stavros Karelis, founder and buying director for Machine-A, expressed confidence in Jordanluca's trajectory, citing its statement pieces like elongated bell-bottom trousers and strong tailoring propositions as key drivers of its success.

Looking ahead, the founders of Jordanluca are determined to continue pushing boundaries while staying true to their brand identity. Co-founder Jordan Bowen emphasized their commitment to evolution without sacrificing the essence that sets them apart.

"We are willing to react, respond, and learn," stated Bowen. "We are growing up without losing the flavor."

As Jordanluca charts its course in the ever-evolving fashion landscape, its willingness to embrace risk and challenge conventions positions it as a formidable player on the international stage. Despite the initial controversy surrounding its denim design, the brand's resilience and unwavering vision signal a promising future filled with innovation and continued success.