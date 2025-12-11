The winners of the Consumer Day KCA Culture & Entertainment Awards 2025 were announced on Wednesday (December 10). Hosted by the Korea Consumer Agency (KCA), the 30th annual award show took place at the Korea Science and Technology Center in Seoul.

Organized to celebrate Consumer Rights Day every year, the award ceremony aims to recognize achievements in cultural content and stars who have won the hearts of both domestic and international consumers over the past year.

Netflix dating reality show Single's Inferno 4, IU and Park Bo Gum starter romance drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, and crime movie YADANG: The Snitch were among the winners of the Consumer Day KCA Culture & Entertainment Awards 2025.

Consumer Day KCA Culture & Entertainment Awards 2025 Complete Winners List: