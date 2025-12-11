The winners of the Consumer Day KCA Culture & Entertainment Awards 2025 were announced on Wednesday (December 10). Hosted by the Korea Consumer Agency (KCA), the 30th annual award show took place at the Korea Science and Technology Center in Seoul.
Organized to celebrate Consumer Rights Day every year, the award ceremony aims to recognize achievements in cultural content and stars who have won the hearts of both domestic and international consumers over the past year.
Netflix dating reality show Single's Inferno 4, IU and Park Bo Gum starter romance drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, and crime movie YADANG: The Snitch were among the winners of the Consumer Day KCA Culture & Entertainment Awards 2025.
Consumer Day KCA Culture & Entertainment Awards 2025 Complete Winners List:
- Audience's Choice Film of the Year - Harbin and YADANG: The Snitch
- Audience's Choice Actor of the Year in Film - Girls' Generation member Lim Yoona for Pretty Crazy, Jo Jung Suk for My Daughter Is a Zombie, and Joo Won for Firefighters
- Audience's Choice Popular Star of the Year in Film - Lee Sun Bin for Noise
- Viewer's Choice Drama of the Year - When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Tale of Lady Ok, The Haunted Palace, and The Queen Who Crowns
- Viewer's Choice Actor of the Year in Drama - Moon So Ri for When Life Gives You Tangerines, BTOB member Yook Sungjae for The Haunted Palace, and Mun Ka Young for Law and the City.
- Viewer's Choice Popular Star of the Year in Drama - Bang Hyo Rin for Aema
- Viewer's Choice Variety Show of the Year - Single's Inferno 4, The Manager, Good Day, and DdeunDdeun
- Viewer's Choice Entertainer of the Year in Variety - Lee Soo Ji for Hot Issue Ji, and Kangnam for Kangnami
- Viewer's Choice Popular Star of the Year in Variety - Kim Won Hoon for Office Workers Season 2, and OH MY GIRL member Mimi for Earth Arcade 3.