Aiming to reveal the so-called "hidden darker agenda" of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, conspiracy theorists have launched a global campaign called Expose Bill Gates on social media. Author Derrick Broze announced the campaign, scheduled for June 13, a fortnight ago.

The daylong campaign on social media was aimed at throwing "light on Gates' true intentions and change the course of humanity". On the planned day of action, hashtag #ExposeBillGates was one of highest trending topics on Twitter.

What is '#Expose Bill Gates'?

Calling Gates a "force of disruption and shaky science", Broze, one of his most ardent critics, wrote on the blogging website: "Gates has made numerous media appearances calling for extended lockdowns, contact tracing surveillance, digital certificates to travel and work, and announced his intention to vaccinate 7 billion people."

"Gates' family also has ties to discredited eugenics science and believes billionaires like him should help reduce the world's population," Broze added, while sharing links of various conspiracy theories against the billionaire philanthropist.

Under the campaign, users are being encouraged to share accurate and credible information about Gates' goals, by organizing and hosting documentary screenings, sharing articles, passing out flyers, dropping banners, and sharing on social media using the hashtag #ExposeBillGates.

Twitterati Share Old Video Clips, Interview of Gates

The microblogging site was ablaze with various users demanding the "exposure" of Gates and his associates in the various vaccine campaigns associated with him. "The public is finally waking up. I've never liked this guy and if you really listen to him talk and watch his interviews you'll know he DOESN'T have our best interest in mind," author Peter Vooogd tweeted.

Speculation was rife about the role of Gates in the extended lockdown measures, his large contributions to the World Health Organization, and past comments on vaccines, reported RT.

Conservative author Michelle Malkin, who had earlier spoken against Gates, retweeted her tweet posted in May: "I will not take the Gates Vaccine. I will not bow down to jack-booted globalists. I will question the corrupted public health industrial complex & its financial conflicts of interest. I will use my platforms to share silenced views of whistleblowers & dissidents. #FightTheCensors," she had written.

"Bill Gates gets off on power & control. Like just about every other Oligarch. It's not difficult to recognize a psychopath. Just open your eyes. "We take genetically modified organisms & then inject them straight into little kids arms," tweeted a user.