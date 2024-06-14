Conor McGregor Ruled Out of UFC 303 Return with 'Unknown' Injury Just Days After He Was Seen on Wild Night Out in Dublin

Conor McGregor will miss UFC 303 due to an injury, Dana White announced on Thursday night. The main event will now feature Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka on Saturday, June 29. The change is a major disappointment for McGregor's legions of fans, who had planned to travel to Sin City in two weeks and watch him in the big match.

Meanwhile, Pereira, who was recently on a media tour in Australia and dealing with minor injuries, has once again stepped up on short notice for a fight in 2024. Known as "Poatan," he previously competed at UFC 300 as the promotion sought a standout main event for the milestone event.

Unknown Injury, Fans Disappointed

No additional details have been provided about the specifics of McGregor's injury. However, at 35, there are major concerns about his potential return to the Octagon. According to reports, McGregor's absence is not expected to be long-term. The UFC is already working on rescheduling the fight, potentially as early as August.

In a video announcing the news, UFC chief White simply stated: "Alright guys, here I am again... Conor McGregor is out of 303 vs Michael Chandler with an injury," before going on to reveal the status of the new card.

Creating a new fight card on short notice presents significant challenges, including securing a venue, with only a few available dates.

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, typically hosting the UFC's major events, is booked every Saturday from August to September, except for August 10, 24, 31, and September 14.

Although the UFC might consider other venues, McGregor hasn't fought outside T-Mobile Arena since his bout against Eddie Alvarez at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016.

The timing of McGregor's injury remains unclear.

Future of Fight Unclear

Fans quickly reacted, with one commenting, "Are you kidding?" and another stating, "We will NOT be watching."

According to sources, speaking to the New York Post, the cancellation was due to McGregor's injury and not any foul play.

McGregor has not competed in the UFC since July 2021, when he sustained a severe leg injury that was initially considered career-threatening.

McGregor was spotted partying with his fiancée on May 27, before the sudden cancellation of his and Chandler's Dublin press conference on June 4th, just 12 hours before it was set to begin.

In one video, McGregor is seen dancing with a group of men, pointing at the camera with his tongue out.

In the clip, the engaged fighter flaunts an expensive watch on his left wrist before the camera shifts to him using his tattooed hand trying to open a woman's dress and touch her breast.

The unidentified woman, taken aback, quickly grabs her leopard print dress to prevent exposure and swats his hand away before the video abruptly ends.

McGregor, a former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, had previously suggested he would abstain from alcohol leading up to his now-canceled fight at UFC 303 on June 30.