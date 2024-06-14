Shocking! American Tourist Electrocuted in Mexican Resort Hot Tub, Wife in Critical Condition

An American tourist died, and his wife was critically injured while using a hot tub at a private Mexican resort on Tuesday. Authorities suspect they were electrocuted due to a malfunctioning device.

The victim, identified as 43-year-old Jorge G. from El Paso, Texas, died around 10 p.m. at the Sonoran Sea Resort in Puerto Peñasco, according to the General Prosecutor's Office for the State of Sonora. His wife, Lizette Z., suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the U.S., where she remains in critical condition. The attorney general's office for the state of Sonora stated that a 43-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were in a Jacuzzi when both were shocked by an "electric discharge."

Officials reported that Lizette Z. had burns consistent with electric shock, likely from faulty wiring. A witness familiar with the couple saw them in the hot tub but noticed they were not moving. When she attempted to assist them, she was also shocked and called for help.

The cause of death is not yet officially determined, and the incident is under investigation.

Sara Gaitan-Perez, an Arizona woman staying at the resort, told the Arizona Daily Star that she and others tried to help, but Jorge G. had no pulse when they arrived. She mentioned her family had used the same hot tub about an hour earlier.

The resort has not yet commented on the incident.