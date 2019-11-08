Former UFC star Conon McGregor put out a claim that DNA testing has proven false the claims by a woman in Liverpool, England, that he is the father of her one-year-old child. 26-years old Teri Murray had made the allegation that her daughter, Clodagh, is the biological child of the former UFC champion.

She had dared the mixed-martial artist to take the paternity test. But now, the spokesperson of McGregor has issued a statement where it is claimed that the result of the test has set the record straight and cleared the UFC fighter of the charge leveled against him.

"To conclusively end any and all erroneous media reports, Conor McGregor took a DNA test recently which confirmed to all parties that he is not the father of the child in Liverpool," the spokesperson was reported as telling Mail Online.

The lady in question, Teri, had shown a photograph of herself with the former lightweight and featherweight champion and claimed that she had indulged in sexual intercourse with the UFC star which resulted in her conceiving a child. According to her account, the sexual encounter took place four weeks before the girlfriend of McGregor was due to give birth to the couple's firstborn child.

Murray further claimed that the venue of this encounter was the hotel where Conor was staying during the Grand National event that took place at Liverpool in 2017.

This claim was outrightly denied by the former UFC performer. He said that the person Teri Murray had intercourse with wasn't him but a friend of his. It was in April of this year that the lady claiming to bear the child of McGregor took to social media and wrote a message on Instagram.

"I promise there's more to come if this rat does not take the paternity test. For those calling me all sorts of names I promise you will eat your words. This is just the tip of the iceberg!" the lady stated. She further went on to tell The Mirror: "I don't want his money. I just want to prove he is Clodagh's dad and I'm not lying."

Alas, if the claims of the McGregor party are true, Teri is heading towards massive embarrassment and even humiliation.