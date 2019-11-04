If there's any busy bee in show business, it has to be Dwayne Johnson. After launching his very own brand of tequila, which will be available from next year, the actor has found himself another lucrative project.

As per the reports, the A-list actor is all set to produce a movie and star as pro-wrestler turned UFC legend Mark Kerr in an upcoming dramatic biopic. Although The Rock has a slew of action movies under his belt, this will be his first time playing a leading role in a drama film.

"Mark Kerr's story is such an incredible story," the pro-wrestling champion said when he revealed the news at UFC 244 on Friday, November 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He also mentioned that "Like all of us, and like a lot of these fighters, he battled these demons — these demons of addiction, these demons of mental health, these demons of getting out and the pressure of fighting in front of 50,000 people and what that does to somebody."

The WWE superstar went on to speak about his immense admiration for stars like Kerr who hit rock bottom after going through multiple adversities on their way, but instead of losing hope, "get up and do a little bit better tomorrow than we did today."

The 50-year-old wrestler Kerr couldn't be happier that the Hobbs and Shaw star wanted to take on the project and tell his story. "He's overwhelmed that this is happening, and I love that he trusts me with his life and with his story," Johnson shared during his surprise press conference.

Pro wrestling fans would know that Kerr the two-time UFC heavyweight champion who was also considered to be the best fighter in the world during his MMA career that spanned from 1997 to 2009.

